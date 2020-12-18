Peony Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market capitalization of $166,904.96 and $9,392.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003204 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 149.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,877,196 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

