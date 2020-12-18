PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $131,321.46 and $23.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033972 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002323 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,291,021 coins and its circulating supply is 40,651,212 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

