Perpetual Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.01 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005238 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00137433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00772189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00200511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00123958 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,867,417 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.