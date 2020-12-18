PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.55. PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 109,843 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The firm has a market cap of £5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

About PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

