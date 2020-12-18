Phantasma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $89,948.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bitbns. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 33% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $89,948.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

