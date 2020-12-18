PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0145 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $750,394.04 and approximately $43,629.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00768633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00173218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00123081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00077686 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.