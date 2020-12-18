Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $1,269,127.56 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 50.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 724,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 138,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

