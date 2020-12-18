Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 14.5%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 9,887,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 3,259,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 104.60% and a negative return on equity of 445.58%. Analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Phunware by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

