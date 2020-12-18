PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $39,157.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00137841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00772293 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00201108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00124140 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,098,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,649,061 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

