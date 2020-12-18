Pivot Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $675,123.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $675,123.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00134356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00774130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00384683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

