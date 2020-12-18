Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $9.24. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 91,451 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.98%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

