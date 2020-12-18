POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0207

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. POA has a market cap of $5.85 million and $433,444.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Binance, IDEX and HitBTC.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 282,612,155 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

