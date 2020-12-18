Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $17.89. Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$224.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36.

Points International Ltd. (PTS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

