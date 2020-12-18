Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 72.3% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and STEX. Polis has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $39,171.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

