PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.03. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 271,248 shares changing hands.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
