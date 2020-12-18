PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.03. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 271,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60,148 shares in the last quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

