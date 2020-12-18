PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.03. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 271,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60,148 shares in the last quarter.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

