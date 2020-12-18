PolypuX 1-Day Volume Hits $694.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One PolypuX token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $88,432.01 and $694.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00774147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00168332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00125410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078005 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars.

