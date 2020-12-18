Power Ledger (POWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.64 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $48.27 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00394431 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02507694 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

POWR is a token. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.