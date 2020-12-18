PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $7.23. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 16,357 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PRGX Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.
Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.