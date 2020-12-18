PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $7.23. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 16,357 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PRGX Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 467.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.