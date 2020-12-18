Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $203,350.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $21,491,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.
- On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $479,160.00.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $917,070.00.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $961,290.00.
Shares of PGNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 880,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -35.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $43.21.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at $383,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
