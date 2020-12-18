Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $203,350.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $21,491,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $479,160.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $917,070.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $961,290.00.

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 880,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -35.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $43.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $3,199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at $383,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

