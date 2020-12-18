Proton Token Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $210,560.85 and $186,014.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00375794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.98 or 0.02462573 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.