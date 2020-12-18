Pure Market Cap Reaches $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00463997 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00014294 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.01693590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000060 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

