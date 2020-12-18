Qbao (QBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,076.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Qbao has a market cap of $158,358.99 and approximately $23,076.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX and Coinnest. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

