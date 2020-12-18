Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 131.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

