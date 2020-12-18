Quasarcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,381.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $640,329.51 and approximately $5,381.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

