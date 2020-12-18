QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Up 7.3%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price rose 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 208,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 81,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.92.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

