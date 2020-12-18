QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $8.78 million and $226,762.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.61 or 0.02504221 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

