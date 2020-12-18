Rakon (RKN) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.01959948 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00098825 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002427 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken

