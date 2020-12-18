RealChain (RCT) Trading 43.2% Higher Over Last Week

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $113,653.92 and approximately $6,312.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00395589 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.69 or 0.02506721 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.