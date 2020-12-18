Recharge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 113,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 67,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

About Recharge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.