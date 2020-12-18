RED Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. RED has a market cap of $336,077.93 and approximately $26,879.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00468501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.