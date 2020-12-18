Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RS. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.74. 791,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,546. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.