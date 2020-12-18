Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 435 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.90. The company had a trading volume of 822,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $212.55. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.