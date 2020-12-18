Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 656,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 408,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Specifically, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRMD. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $270.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

