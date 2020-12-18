Reviewing VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Hyliion shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyliion 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hyliion has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. Given Hyliion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75% Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13%

Volatility and Risk

VectoIQ Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyliion has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats Hyliion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectoIQ Acquisition

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

