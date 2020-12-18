Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $40.68. Approximately 2,540,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average daily volume of 382,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

RVMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $215,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $334,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,284.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,194 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.