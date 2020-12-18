RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,094. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 million, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

