Rise (RISE) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $835,869.86 and approximately $790.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001747 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 167,558,543 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.