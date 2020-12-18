Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,399. Rite Aid has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

