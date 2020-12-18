Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $18.67. 8,830,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 957.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 373,588 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 337,413 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $4,999,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.