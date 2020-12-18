Robert C. Daigle Sells 3,315 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $520,455.00.

ROG traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.59. 362,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,686. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $159.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 128.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Rogers by 239.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rogers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

