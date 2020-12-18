ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Cap of $5.30 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 2% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $404,110.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00399037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.92 or 0.02464610 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,245,420 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

