RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $22,882.46 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $22,882.46 or 0.99525848 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.35 million and $61,028.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000876 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 540 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

