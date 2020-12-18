Saira Ramasastry Sells 10,000 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 5,005,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,239. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

