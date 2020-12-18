Salvatore M. Salibello Acquires 10,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Director Salvatore M. Salibello bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. 262,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,745. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

