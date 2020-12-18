Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.10 and its 200-day moving average is $704.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

