Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.01

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $20.93. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 26,154 shares.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $238.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

