Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

SCHL traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $823.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

