Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Cut by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after buying an additional 1,369,370 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. 2,497,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,963. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

