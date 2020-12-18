Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Up 9.2%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.67. 1,218,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 802,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The stock has a market cap of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

