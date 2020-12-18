SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SEGXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$12.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

